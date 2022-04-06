Nordstrom Rack Is Having a Limited Time Only Sale on Marc Jacobs Bags & More—These Are the 12 Best Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy through our links, E! may make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer not E!.
Love designer brands but not the high price tag they usually come with? Same. Lucky for us, Nordstrom Rack makes shopping for designer clothes, shoes, bags and more, so much easier on the wallet. Right now, they're holding a flash sale on everything Marc Jacobs so you can score amazing deals on bags, wallets, shoes and more. Prices start as low as $30. It's the perfect mid-week pick-me-up!
Some of our faves from the Nordstrom Rack Flash Sale include the Commuter Tote Bag, which is great for work and travel. It's originally $350, but it's on sale now for $140. We also have our eye on the super classy Groove Leather Mini Bag that you can snag for less than $100. With Mother's Day right around the corner, Marc Jacobs' Quilted Nylon Baby Bag and Changing Pad would make an excellent gift for new moms.
Since it is a flash sale, you only have a limited time to score these great discounts. So be sure to check out Nordstrom Rack's Marc Jacobs Sale today. We've rounded up some of the best deals we could find. Check those out below.
Marc Jacobs Daily Printed Card Case
Why carry around a huge wallet full of cards when all you really need is one or two? This cute floral card case from Marc Jacobs is just the thing you need to hold your ID and a couple of credit cards. It's also on sale now for $30.
Marc Jacobs Medium Wristlet
This sleek Marc Jacobs wristlet is perfectly sized to hold the card case above, as well as any other smaller items you want to carry around. It's originally $145, but it's on sale today for $70.
Marc Jacobs Woven Belt Bag
This woven belt bag is sporty, sleek and features and the iconic Marc Jacobs logo across the front. It's nearly $200 originally, but you can snag it today for $90.
Marc Jacobs The Groove Colorblock Crossbody
Keep it hands-free with this fun colorblock crossbody bag featuring an adjustable strap, a phone pocket, and exterior card slots. Best part is, it's on sale for over 60% off.
Marc Jacobs Quilted Nylon Baby Bag & Changing Pad
Looking for gift to give a new mom this Mother's Day? This quilted nylon baby bag and changing pad from Marc Jacobs is a gift idea you may want to consider. Nordstrom Rack reviewers say it's very spacious, features just the right amount of compartments, easy to clean and luxe. It's listed at $310, it's on sale today for $150.
Marc Jacobs Mini Trifold Wallet
This simple and sophisticated mini wallet features a foldover flap with snap button closures and the Marc Jacobs logo at the front. It comes in black and red, and it's on sale for $41.
Marc Jacobs Commuter Tote Bag
Nordstrom Rack reviewers can't get enough of the chic Commuter Tote Bag. It's spacious and features numerous pockets, perfect for work and travel. It's also a really good deal right now at just $140.
Marc Jacobs Lanyard ID Holder
Keep your ID or work badge safe and secure in this lanyard ID holder featuring the Marc Jacobs logo.
Marc Jacobs Groove Leather Mini Bag
This classy leather mini bag is perfect for days when you're on-the-go. It was designed to hold the essentials like your phone, a small wallet, lip balm and any other small items you might need for the day. You can get this in black or smoked almond, both of which are versatile and so chic.
Marc Jacobs Liaison Crossbody Bag
Out of all the Marc Jacobs styles on sale right now at Nordstrom Rack, this crossbody has to be one of our faves. The gold embossed logo at the front is everything. Plus, it's on sale for $100 right now.
Marc Jacobs Quilted Nylon School Backpack
If you love the quilted look, Nordstrom Rack has several quilted bags on sale right now. We're loving this quilted backpack that comes in dusty rose, peony and black.
Marc Jacobs Leather Hobo
Marc Jacobs' Leather Hobo is a timeless piece that's never going to go out of style. It's made of soft pebbled leather, is roomy enough to fit all the essentials and more, and it comes in five colors. If you want to score the best deal, add the peach blossom color to your bag.
