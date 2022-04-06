The Resident Loses Another Series Regular in Season 5

On April 6, news broke that a cast member of The Resident is exiting the series. Find out who—plus, other stars who've left hit series below.

Watch: "Blue's Clues" Host Steve Burns Explains "Abrupt" Exit From Show

Miles Fowler is hanging up his lab coat.

On April 6, TVLine reported that The Resident's season five newcomer is exiting the medical drama after only seven months on the show. Per the publication, Fowler—who joined as series regular Dr. Trevor Daniels in season five—had his final episode air on March 29.

And while the news may seem abrupt to some, Fowler's last episode did indicate that he'd be clocking out of Chastain Memorial for good. Specifically, the episode, titled "6 Volts," featured Trevor telling his mother, Dr. Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas), that he walking away from his medical career to join a startup.

Though Fowler has yet to comment on his exit from The Resident, his rep told TVLine that he had only a one-season contract for the Fox drama. E! News has reached out to Fowler's rep and Fox but has not heard back.

Fowler's departure from The Resident comes after longtime lead Emily VanCamp was killed off early in season five.

2022 TV Premiere Dates

Following her character's demise on the Oct. 5 episode, VanCamp explained why she chose to walk away from the series. "I spent so many years on network television, but then suddenly priorities shifted," she told Deadline. "I think there comes a moment in every woman's life—in every person's life—where it becomes less about work and more about family, and that's what happened while I was making the show. Doing that many episodes in a different city and then you add COVID to that, most of us couldn't see our families for almost a year. It really solidified for me that family is where my heart is at the moment."

The actress said discussions about her leaving the show had been going on for some time. "I loved doing The Resident so much for the four years I was on it," she continued. "Oftentimes you hear about someone exiting a show because something bad had happened or there was some bad blood. But in this case, it's the exact opposite. There's nothing but love and respect between all of us and this decision was not an easy one for anybody but it was the right one for me, personally."

For a full list of stars who've exited hit TV shows in 2022, be sure to keep reading.

Miles Fowler, The Resident

In April 2022, it was revealed that Miles Fowler had exited The Resident after only one season on the show. According to his rep, who told TVLine, the actor only had a one-season contract with the medical drama.

Gavin Leatherwood, Sex Lives of College Girls

In March 2022, Gavin Leatherwood revealed that he will not be returning for season two of Sex Lives of College Girls. revealing to Us Weekly that he wanted to "keep spreading our wings and leading ourselves to other projects."

Grown-ish Cast

Francia Raisa (Ana), Emily Arlook (Nomi), Chloe Bailey (Jazz), Luka Sabbat (Luca), Halle Bailey (Sky), and Jordan Buhat (Vivek) left the show in the season four finale, which aired March 24 on Freeform. Having graduated from college, the characters are entering a new chapter in their lives.

Jorja Fox, CSI: Las Vegas

After William Petersen decided to skip season two of the CSI: Las Vegas revival, Jorja followed suit. She explained in a Twitter post, "I personally just can't split Sara and Grissom up again. So goes Grissom…..So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together."

A few days later, co-star Mel Rodriguez also decided not to participate in season 2, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Lisa Edelstein, 9-1-1: Lone Star

Though the moment wasn't shown in the Feb. 28 episode, it's explained that Gwyn is hit by a car and dies. But 9-1-1 is known for its occasional dream sequence, so Edelstein hasn't ruled out a return. "I mean, the producers refused to give me the traditional ‘It's a series wrap for Lisa' send-off," she told TVLine, "so one never knows!" 

Richard Flood, Grey's Anatomy

Dr. Cormac Hayes resigned from his role as Head of Pediatric Surgery at Sloan Grey Memorial in the March 3 episode. According to Flood, he left the show because "three years on the show felt right for me," according to Deadline.

Nick Zano, Legends of Tomorrow

In the season seven finale, Nate Heywood, a.k.a. Steel, was stripped of his powers after running through a World War I battlefield and inhaling mustard gas. Left powerless, he returned to the totem to be with his girlfriend, Zari 1.0.

Maia Mitchell, Good Trouble

After playing Callie Foster in The Fosters spinoff Good Trouble for nine years, Maia decided it was time to exit the series. "While I have been so beyond fortunate to have this career and a job that I love, with not an iota of regret," she wrote on Instagram, "for quite some time I have suppressed an undeniable gravitational pull to return home to Australia to be closer to my nearest and dearest."

In the series, Callie and her boyfriend, Jamie, played by Beau Mirchoff, move to Washington D.C. to pursue new careers.

