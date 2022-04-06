Are Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Ready for Baby No. 2? She Says...

Watch : Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews Are Married!

Having more kids is a few hundred yards away from Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' minds.

During an April 5 Q&A session on Instagram, Brittany, 26, answered questions from fans—and one of them inquired about her future motherhood plans.

"Ok, y'all really out here wanting us to have another baby," she responded, adding, "We don't exactly know yet! Y'all need to calm down."

Brittany and her Kansas City Chiefs quarterback husband, also 26—who tied the knot on March 12 in a lavish ceremony in Maui, Hawaii—are already parents to 1-year-old daughter Sterling.

Their nuptials came more than a year after Patrick popped the question in a suite at his team's stadium that was decorated with candles, flowers and a big sign that read, "Will You Marry Me?"

The following day, Brittany commemorated the moment, writing on Instagram that the NFL star "made this day perfect, you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond."