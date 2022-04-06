See One Courtship Suitor Crash a Family Dinner in Awkward Preview

The Courtship is becoming even more of a family affair.
Leading lady Nicole Remy's big brother Dominique Remy is headed to the English countryside to help his sister find her perfect man in the April 6 episode of USA's The Courtship. And like many older siblings, he's proving to be a tough cookie to crack in E! News' exclusive first look at the new episode.
During a dinner party with Dominique, suitor Jesse Judge talks about wanting to build a strong foundation with Nicole's family and friends, unaware that his sentiments are about to be put to the test.
"The relationship that I see in the future is not just with Miss Remy, it's with Mr. Remy, it's with Mrs. Baker," says Jesse. "I see what you guys have—even with your mom and dad—and per our discussion…" he manages to get out before fellow suitor Daniel Bochicchio crashes the party.
"Holy moly," says big brother Dominique in a confessional. "I am just shocked."
Greeting the court, Daniel offers up his "sincerest apologies" for interrupting, something Dominique isn't afraid to call him out on.
"Those apologies can be had outside while we finish up real quickly," he tells Daniel, but the suitor won't let Nicole's brother get in the way of his goal.
"If you don't mind, may I talk to Nicole?" he asks. What will happen next? Fans will have to tune in to find out.
Check out the shocking moment—including Nicole's reaction—below.
Transporting viewers back to Regency-era England, the series puts 19th century dating methods to the test to see if old-fashioned ways can spark a modern-day romance.
The Courtship airs Wednesdays at 11 p.m. on USA. Fans can catch up on old episodes and stream new ones the next day on Peacock.
