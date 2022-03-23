The Courtship Shocker: See 2 New Suitors Make Their Grand Entrance

Watch : "The Courtship" Bachelorette Nicole Remy Dishes on New Show!

Lady Nicole Remy's journey for love just got twice as interesting!

After narrowing down her pack of possible love interests during the first two weeks of The Courtship, a surprise is in store for the leading lady on the March 23 episode. Two more suitors will be joining the remaining group of men, and E! News has the exclusive first look at the hunky gentlemen who will be competing for Nicole's heart on the USA dating-competition show.

Host Rick Edwards teases in the below preview, "Miss Remy has made her decisions, hard as they were. Nine suitors remain…but not for long."

A sense of dread falls upon the men as a carriage rolls up to the castle's front steps, while Nicole and her Court of family and friends excitedly await their arrival. "I can't stand," Nicole nervously says.

Two new contestants, Tim Hatem and Jessie Judge, enter the ballroom. While the new additions are grinning from ear to ear, the other men look far less excited about the unexpected twist.