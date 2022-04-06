Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Silence on Travis Barker Wedding Ceremony

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker GET MARRIED in VEGAS!

What happens in Vegas—sometimes just does not stay there.



At least that's happened when Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker visited a Las Vegas chapel on April 3, just hours after they attended the 2022 Grammys, and exchanged vows in a surprise ceremony. Though they have yet to obtain an official marriage license that would complete the "Kravis" union—for Kourtney, the love behind the impromptu vow nuptials is as real as it gets.

"Found these in my camera roll," she captioned an Instagram photo of the two at the chapel on April 6. "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect."

The Poosh founder's latest statement about the wedding news that had fans' heads spinning echoes what a source told E! News about their plans, since as the insider noted that they have "always joked about running away and just doing it at a chapel in Vegas and not telling anyone."