Selling Sunset’s Amanza Smith Debuts “Invincible” Face Tattoo

Watch : Amanza Smith Gives New Details on Her "Missing" Ex-Husband

This look at Amanza Smith's ink just may leave a mark on you.



The Selling Sunset star made fans' jaws drop when she recently debuted her brand new "invincible" tattoo—which just so happens to sit right beneath the left side of her jawline. Showing off a video of herself in the process of getting the body art, she captioned her April 5 Instagram video, "Go hard or go home. Yes, technically it's a [face] tattoo. You can see it only when I look way up though! I'm crazy y'all but not totally crazy!"



But her brand-new face tattoo isn't the only ink she walked away with. In other photos, Amanza—who is mom to daughter Noah and son Braker—showed off one on her hand that read, "mom" in script. Additionally, she's now rocking a "pray" tattoo with the "pr" on one hand and the second half on the other (which is spelled out once she made a praying stance.)