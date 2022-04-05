Jim Carrey Reveals What It Would Take to Get Him to Reprise His Most Iconic Movie Roles

Watch : Jim Carrey Reveals if He'd Be Open to a Cable Guy Sequel

Jim Carrey's Dr. Robotnik is back with a brand new 'stache.

Returning to play the evil scientist in Sonic the Hedgehog 2—which premieres on April 8—the iconic funnyman dished all about his character's famous facial hair in an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop on April 4.

"I love it because it's a perfect manifestation of ego," he said about Robotnik's look. "I love anything that no one's seen before, you know what I mean? And to kind of get after that character that people are used to in the video game, to try and personify that, is exciting for me."

It seems the comedian has a penchant for undergoing intense physical transformations for his roles, like in The Mask and How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

"If there was a gigantic mustache in a movie, I'd wanna measure it and go one inch further," he joked. "It's a mid-life crisis mustache, frankly, for him."