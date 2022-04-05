Christy Giles' Husband Shares Heartbreaking Final Moments Before the Model's Death

Watch : Model Christy Giles Dead at 24

Christy Giles' husband is sharing more insight into the model's final hours before her tragic and shocking death.



In an exclusive interview with E! News, Jan Cilliers recalled the final conversations he had with his wife before she died from multiple drug intoxication due to what the medical examiner's office has ruled a homicide.



"The last time I spoke to her was the night that she went out," Cilliers told E! News. "We've been texting the night she went out. I was up on the way to San Francisco and she was out on the beach watching the sunset saying she wished that she could watch the sunset with me."



"Then, she texted me later that night as well," Cilliers continued. "I was already asleep and then when I woke up, I tried to make contact with her multiple times. I couldn't get through to her, but we share each other's location. I didn't recognize the address that she was at. She wasn't responding to my messages. Then, the next time I looked, her location had moved to the Culver City Emergency Room."