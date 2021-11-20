Everything We Know About the Death of Model Christy Giles

The death of model Christy Giles has led authorities to launch an investigation after she was found lifeless outside of a Los Angeles-area hospital almost a week ago.
On Nov. 13, Giles, 24, was pronounced dead at the Southern California Hospital in Culver City, Calif. According to her husband Jan Cilliers, she was left on the sidewalk near the medical center after a night out with friends.
One of Giles' friends who was with her that night, Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, was left at another hospital, according to ABC7 Eyewitness News.
The Los Angeles Police Department previously told E! News, "Detectives are investigating the incident as an undetermined death and it is an ongoing investigation."
Authorities continue to investigate Giles' sudden passing and are unable to confirm whether they suspect "foul play." A homicide division is handling the investigation.
Here is what we know about the case so far:
Giles' Cause of Death Will Take Weeks to Determine:
According to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner records obtained by E! News, her case is "deferred pending additional investigation."
Her date of death is currently listed as Nov. 13, 2021 with the place of death as the hospital where she was found.
While the LAPD has said that preliminary investigations show a possible overdose that turned fatal, an official cause of death will not be determined soon as postmortem toxicology results take six to eight weeks.
A Fundraiser Has Been Set Up in the Wake of Giles' Death:
As of Nov. 19, a GoFundMe campaign set up for funeral costs, as well as money to hire private investigators for Giles and Cabrales-Arzola's cases, has raised over $101,400.
The page's description claims "Christy & her friend Hilda were allegedly drugged" and that 12 hours after the two had gone out on the night of Nov. 12, "three men in an all black, masked in bandanas; with license plates removed, dropped Christy off on the sidewalk of a hospital."
"Two hours later the same vehicle with two masked men dropped her friend, Hilda off at a different hospital," the description read. "Hilda is currently in critical condition and fighting for her life."
Police have not confirmed these details to E! News.
Giles' Final Text May Provide Insight Into Her Last Whereabouts:
In an interview with The Independent, Giles' mother, Dusty Leslie Giles, said that Cilliers, who was in San Francisco on the night the model was out with friends, was able to track his wife's last whereabouts using her phone.
"My son-in-law has the mirror images of her text messages. My daughter got a brand new phone, and her old phone was still active and at home, it's backed up to iCloud, so you can see the text messages," she explained. "She also has alerts on received text messages, so you can see when she has read a text."
The mom said that Giles' last text was sent at 5:48 a.m. on Nov. 13, "My daughter texted Hilda ‘let's get out of here' with a big wide eyed emoji—like I am scared, we need to leave. Hilda agreed and said ‘I'm getting an Uber.'"
"We know that Hilda did order an Uber, we know that approximately 5-10 minutes later an Uber arrived," she added. "The Uber waited. The Uber left."
Giles' Friend Is on Life Support:
Cabrales-Arzola was found alive at a separate hospital from where Giles was discovered. As of Nov. 19, she remains on life support, per ABC7.
"I feel devastated," her father, Luis Crabrales, told ABC7. "I cry every day."
Giles' Family Suspect Foul Play:
Cilliers previously told ABC7 that Cabrales-Arzola's "toxicology report came back, and I guess they found heroin in her system, which is nothing that either of those girls would ever do, not voluntarily."
In her interview with The Independent, Giles' mother explained that Cabrales-Arzola's toxicology report came back quicker because she's still alive.
"When hers came back it contained a trace amount of amphetamine and a trace amount of cocaine. When more results came in it showed she had heroin in her system," she said. "For my daughter, we are waiting for an autopsy to be done. Everything at this point is hypothetical, with the assumption that what they found in Hilda's toxicology report is going to match my daughter's. We don't know."
However, LAPD told E! News they are not able to confirm whether they suspect foul play.
Giles' Husband Is "Shattered" by Her Death:
In tribute to Giles on Nov. 15, Cilliers wrote on his Instagram, "I can't believe you're gone. Taken from us. From me. How can this world be so cruel. How can people be so evil."
"You were the light of my sky. Guiding stars of my journey. The twinkle in my eye. The tongue in my ear," he shared. "The moments we shared will forever be burned into my mind. But that's not enough. I want more memories with you. I would do anything to make more memories with you."
Cilliers added, "My heart is shattered."