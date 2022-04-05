Claire Sulmers Shares 10 Things She Can't Live Without

We interviewed Claire Sumners because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Some of the products shown are from Claire's own brand. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Claire Sumners is the founder and CEO of Fashion Bomb Daily, a go-to destination for anyone who adores fashion and pop culture. If you want to keep up with the up-and-coming fashion designers, Fashion Bomb Daily should be a regular read for you. She also has her own online store on her site, with pieces that have been worn by some famous faces. If you're a Project Runway viewer, you recognize her from the final runway show.
Before starting her own site back in 2006, Claire worked at Vogue. The entrepreneur is determined to make the fashion industry more inclusive and welcoming for all of us. You can channel your inner Claire by shopping some of her must-have essentials below.
Mophie PowerStation- Universal External Battery Made for Smartphones and Tablets
"I am on my phone constantly. When I'm away from home, I always carry a Mophie charger on me." This external battery comes in four colors.
Innisfree Pore Clearing Clay Mask
"I travel a ton, and I wear makeup constantly! This affordable mask keeps my pores free and clear, and my skin soft and supple."
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley recommended this face mask to E! Shoppers too. This mask has 45.4K+ "Loves" from Sephora customers.
Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick
"Every woman needs a red lip! This no budge lip stain looks good on all skin tones and is the perfect red."
This liquid lipstick has 863K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers and there are 70 colors to choose from.
CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser, Makeup Remover and Daily Face Wash for Oily Skin, Paraben & Fragrance Free
"I always get complimented on my skin. My secret! Cerave Foaming Facial Cleanser. It it sensitive yet washes the day away. I have used it for years."
This cleanser has 35,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 15,400+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
C.O. Bigelow Village Perfumer Moisturizing Body Lotion
"This lotion is refreshing and smells great. I use this on my hands and feet if I feel dry during the day."
There are five scents to choose from.
Apple AirPods
"My noise cancelling airpods have been a lifesaver. They are comfortable and effective, allowing me to listen to music or sermons on the go."
Thes AirPods have 427,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum
"Every time I wear this delicious scent, I get asked what I'm wearing. The unisex Amber Floral fragrance features top notes of Saffron and Jasmine; middle notes are Amberwood and Ambergris; base notes are Fir Resin and Cedar."
Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey recommended this scent too.
The Bomb Life Candle
"I am absolutely obsessed with candles, so much so that I created my own! Housed in a gold jar, The Bomb Life Candle boasts luxurious notes of Rosemary, Water Lily, Vanilla Sandalwood, Pink Sugar, Egyptian Musk, and Mayan musk."
Sybgco Hoops
"I am a hoops girl, but always have to have a bit of bling. Sybgco Icy Hoops come in a variety of styles, sizes, and shapes. I love to switch them out, depending on what I'm wearing!"
