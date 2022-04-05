Claire Sulmers Shares 10 Things She Can't Live Without

We interviewed Claire Sumners because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Some of the products shown are from Claire's own brand. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Claire Sumners is the founder and CEO of Fashion Bomb Daily, a go-to destination for anyone who adores fashion and pop culture. If you want to keep up with the up-and-coming fashion designers, Fashion Bomb Daily should be a regular read for you. She also has her own online store on her site, with pieces that have been worn by some famous faces. If you're a Project Runway viewer, you recognize her from the final runway show.

Before starting her own site back in 2006, Claire worked at Vogue. The entrepreneur is determined to make the fashion industry more inclusive and welcoming for all of us. You can channel your inner Claire by shopping some of her must-have essentials below.