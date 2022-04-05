Sienna Miller Recalls "Insidious" and "Scary" Attention Around Jude Law Relationship

Watch : Sienna Miller Gushes Over Motherhood

It's been years since Sienna Miller and Jude Law split. But the actress still remembers the media frenzy around their relationship like it was yesterday.

"It feels like somebody else's existence," she said in an interview for ELLE U.K.'s May issue while looking back at that time in her life. "I can go and visit it and look at it, but it doesn't feel like my life. I can't quite believe that it all happened. And not to put it specifically on that one thing, but just the chaos of the entire decade is so far removed from my life now."

The two met in 2003 while working on the movie Alfie and got engaged in 2004. But in 2005, reports spread that Law had had an affair with his children's nanny. In a public apology to Miller, the actor said he was "deeply ashamed and upset" that he'd "hurt Sienna and the people close to us," adding that "there is no defense for my actions, which I sincerely regret."

Law, 49, and Miller, 40, broke up in 2006, rekindled their romance in 2009 and split again in 2011.