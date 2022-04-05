Marcel the Shell With Shoes On Gets the Hollywood Treatment With New Movie

Watch : "The Bubble" Cast Choose Their TV Show COVID Bubble

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On is recruiting 60 Minutes' Lesley Stahl in a search for his family.

In a trailer released April 5, the tiny fella—who the world first met in 2010—reveals that he's decided to look for his mother and father, who he hasn't seen in a long time. According to Marcel (played by Jenny Slate), it's just him and Grandma Connie, as well as their pet lint, Alan. Reveals production company A24, "Once part of a sprawling community of shells, they now live alone as the sole survivors of a mysterious tragedy."

"It's common knowledge that it takes at least 20 shells to have a community," Marcel shares, adding that their clan lost a member when his cousin fell asleep in a pant pocket.

And Grandma Connie, played by Isabella Rossellini, fully encourages Marcel's quest: "Let's forget about being afraid," she says. "Just take the adventure."