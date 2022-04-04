How Pete Davidson Is Introducing Kim Kardashian to His Inner Circle

Watch : Kim Kardashian Meets Pete Davidson's Inner Circle

Kim Kardashian has been keeping up with Pete Davidson's crew.

A source close to Kim exclusively tells E! News that the SKIMS founder has met some of Pete's inner circle while visiting his home in New York.

"Pete was filming The Home for a few weeks in New Jersey and Kim came to visit in March," the source shared. "They got to spend time with his grandparents and some of his friends."

The source added that Pete "has loved showing her around Staten Island and his roots on a few recent trips," and Kim has enjoyed coming along for the ride.

"Kim has loved getting this inside peek into Pete's world and where he came from," the source said. "His family has been very nice and welcoming."

Back in March, fans got a glimpse of how Pete's family feels about Kim, when his mom entered the comment section of a fan account on Instagram. When a user wrote, "She will be pregnant with his child by the end of the year" under a paparazzi photo of the couple. Pete's mom, Amy Waters Davidson, replied in a now-deleted comment, "Yayyyy!"