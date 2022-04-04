Gap’s Really Big Deals Event: These 15 Must-Have Styles Are on Sale for Under $50

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When Gap says they're holding a "really big deals event," they actually mean it. Right now, you can score some seriously good deals sitewide on warm weather essentials you'll be using all season long. Select dresses, tops and more are 50% off. In addition to that, you can take an 40% off your purchase and an extra 10% on top of that using the cods FAVES and ADDIT. And yes, you can stack these codes, in addition to their code for free shipping. Like we said, it's a really big deals event.
If you're wondering what you should be shopping during the sale, their Dress Shop has cute styles for spring and summer that are simple, chic and highly versatile. The Gap Pocket T-Shirt Dress is one style worth checking out. It comes in a variety of colors including neon impulsive pink, which is super cute. It's originally $50, but it's on sale today for $24.
We've rounded up 15 must-have items from Gap's Really Big Deals Event, check those out below.
Gap Pocket T-Shirt Dress
Gap's Pocket T-Shirt Dress comes in a variety of vibrant colors that are perfect for spring. According to reviews, these dresses are super cute and comfortable. Right now, they're on sale for as low as $24.
Gap Mid Rise Vintage Slim Jeans with Washwell
These vintage slim jeans were designed in a way to form to your unique shape. According to reviews, it really lives up to that. Shoppers say these jeans fit great and are comfortable to wear. They also have no rips or holes, so they're appropriate for casual workplaces.
Gap High Rise Pleated Khaki with Washwell
Speaking of pants for work, these pleated khakis are worth adding to your work wardrobe. Shoppers say these are great for curves, and they come in several cute colors. These are originally $80, but they're on sale right now for $43. Not bad at all.
Gap Roll Cuff Shirt
We are obsessed with this colorful roll cuff shirt, and Gap shoppers are too. In fact, several sizes are already sold out! This top is just $27 right now, so we doubt it'll stay in stock for too long.
Gap Skinny Braided Headband
A pretty headband can easily make you look put together. This skinny braided headband from Gap is on sale today for $9.
Gap Button-Front Cardigan
Several Gap reviewers called this the "perfect" spring cardigan. It comes in four colors including this pretty ice blue. It's also on sale right now for less than $40. We wouldn't pass this deal up!
Gap High Rise '90s Loose Jeans with Washwell
If you're looking to add more color to your wardrobe, these trendy ‘90s-inspired loose jeans come in purple lavender and citron yellow.
Gap Tie-Waist Midi Dress
This cute tie-waist midi dress is a great piece to wear for a casual day out or a picnic date. It comes in four options including two floral prints. It's originally $80, but it's on sale today for $43.
Gap Straw Beach Tote Bag
Carry all your beach day essentials in this super chic straw beach tote. It comes in two colors and it's on sale for $30.
Gap Linen Blend Lightweight V-Neck Sweater
Need a lightweight sweater for the cooler spring days? Gap's got you covered with this option here. It comes in give colors including iris purple (as shown here), white and black. It's also on sale for just $32.
Gap Racerback Cutout Midi Dress
This classic racerback midi dress features a stylish cutout in the back and comes in four colors like this bright fuchsia pink. You'll be throwing this on during those warm spring and summer days.
Gap Linen-Cotton Shirtdress
You can style this lightweight shirtdress in so many ways, so you'll get a ton of use out of this in the upcoming months. Plus, reviewers rate this highly for being comfortable, cute and a compliment-getter.
Gap Icon Denim Jacket with Washwell
In the market for a denim jacket that's good quality but won't break the bank? Look no further than Gap's Icon Denim Jacket. It's originally $80, but it's on sale now for just $43. According to one review, it's "every bit as good as the photo."
Gap Vacay Shirt
Who's ready for a vacay? You will be after seeing this cute floral button down shirt from Gap. It comes in two patterns, both of which are gorgeous. It's on sale today for $32.
Gap Ribbed Henley T-Shirt
This classic ribbed henley is a piece you can wear pretty much all year long. It comes in six colors including green, beige and black. It's also on sale for $14. It's the perfect time to stock up!
Looking for more great deals to shop? Check out BaubleBar's extra 20% off sale on sale items.