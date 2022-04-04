2022 Grammys

See Every Star From Last Night

Baublebar Save an Extra 20% On Sale Items: Here Are the Best Deals

Save up to 50% on earrings, bracelets, necklaces, and more from BaubleBar's sale on sale promotion.

By Marenah Dobin Apr 04, 2022 3:21 PM
ECOMM, BaubleBar Sale

Whether you're shopping for yourself or for someone else, BaubleBar has everything you need if you're looking for jewelry. If you prefer something timeless and subtle, like gold-plated jewelry and pearl pieces, BaubleBar has you covered. If you are looking for something vibrant and colorful, BaubleBar has so many fun options. That's why it's the best place to shop for gifts for your loved ones (and yourself), especially right now because there's a major sale going on. You can save 20% on everything sitewide.

All you need to do is use the promo code SALE20 at checkout to get this discount on necklaces, rings, bracelets, earrings, and more from BaubleBar. If you're not sure what to shop, here are some great suggestions. 

BaubleBar NFL Hair Bows

Rep your favorite NFL team with one of these festive hair bows.

$15
$5
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Carolyn Charm

Add a fun pop of color to any necklace or bracelet with one of these letter charms.

$20
$8
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Bennett Tennis Bracelet

This is one of BaubleBar's most iconic, bestselling pieces. It's a staple for all of your activities, from everyday errands to a special event. There are four colors to choose from in three different lengths.

 

$48
$29
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Luella Tennis Cuff Bracelet

This uniquely curved cuff bracelet is an everyday staple.

$48
$22
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Bennett Tennis Necklace

This necklace is almost always sold out, so the fact that it's actually available to purchase and it's on sale make this an immediate "add to cart."

 

$68
$32
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Lindsey 18K Gold Earrings

Searching for an update for your hoop earrings collection? This unique pair will elevate any look.

$68
$32
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Clara Headband

Add a touch of class to any ensemble with this adorable pearl headband.

$48
$10
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Initial Hair Barrette

How darling is this initial hair barrette? This is also a great gift because who doesn't love something personal? These barrettes come in tortoise, black, and pink.

 

$28
$6
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Effie 18K Gold Ring

Add this unique gold ring to your stack of favorites.

$58
$20
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Athena Cubic Zirconia Ring

This ring combines the best elements of an all-black wardrobe and a colorful vibe. 

$48
$20
BaubleBar

BaubleBar

If you adore purple, this lavender heart bracelet is stunning. 

$48
$22
BaubleBar

