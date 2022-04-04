Model Christy Giles' and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola's Causes of Death Confirmed

Watch : Model Christy Giles Dead at 24

Four months after model Christy Giles and her friend, architectural designer Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, were left unresponsive outside of two hospitals following a night out in Los Angeles, their causes of death have been determined.

Giles, 24, died from multiple drug intoxication on Nov. 13, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office. Online records reviewed by E! News showed that a mixture of cocaine, fentanyl, ketamine and gamma hydroxybutyrate acid—commonly referred to as GHB or the date rape drug—were found in her system.

Per the coroner's office, Cabrales-Arzola, 26, died from multiple organ failure and multiple drug intoxication on Nov. 24. She tested positive for cocaine, MDMA and "other undetermined" drugs, according to her online case file.

Officials ruled both deaths to be homicides.

Giles was dumped outside of Southern California Hospital in the Culver City neighborhood on Nov. 13 by three masked men in a black Toyota Prius with no license plates, police previously said. Cabrales-Arzola was left unconscious and in critical condition almost two miles away from Giles at the Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Hospital.