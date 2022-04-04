You Need to Read Camila Cabello’s Sincere Message About Body Image Struggles

Watch : How Camila Cabello Overcame Her Mental Health Struggles

No photos, please! Camila Cabello has had enough of the paparazzi.

The "Havana" singer shared a lengthy message on Instagram on April 3 calling out the paparazzi after she was photographed while enjoying time at a beach club in Miami.

"Somehow when I check in paps know and get me in my bikini and every time I've felt super vulnerable and unprepared," she wrote. "I've worn bikinis that were [too] small and paid no mind to how I looked, then saw pictures online and comments and been so upset."

Camila, 25, added that she knew the paparazzi were photographing her and she felt pressured to look her best.

"I held my core so tight my abs hurt and didn't breathe and barely smiled and was so self conscious of where the paps were the whole time," she wrote. "I couldn't let go and relax and do what we're meant to do when we go out into nature."