Camila Cabello Reveals How Cinderella Helped Her Overcome a "Really Hard Time" With Mental Health

Camila Cabello is opening up about her mental health struggles.

The 24-year-old superstar, who starred in Amazon Prime Video's Cinderella, revealed that she wrote the film's hit song "Million to One" during a challenging time in her life.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, alongside Kid Cudi, Anderson .Paak, and brothers Ron and Russell Mael, for its Songwriter Roundtable, Camila explained how working on the fairytale movie helped her cope with her mental health struggles.

"I don't think I know how to write in any way that isn't personal to me," she told the publication last month, which published the piece on Friday, Dec. 10. "When I was working on 'Million to One' for Cinderella, to be totally honest, I was going through a really hard time with my mental health."

She continued, "It was just a period of a lot of anxiety and sadness for me, and that song had me feeling like, 'I can overcome this. I know that I can make my life better.'"