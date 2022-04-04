The Belcher Family Takes on Summer in Burger-tastic All-New Movie Trailer

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Game" & More!

What does summertime mean for the Belcher family? Sun's out, buns out.

On April 4, 20th Century Studios released the trailer for The Bob's Burgers Movie and we're flippin' patties excited. The film, which is based on the Emmy Award-winning series, begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob's Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers' plans for a successful summer. As Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) and Linda (John Roberts) try to manage the burger joint, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save the family's restaurant.

"You have seven days to make your payment," a bank teller tells Linda and Bob in the trailer.

"Seven?" Bob asks.

"It's gonna be okay, Bob," Linda responds as she moves her husband's mouth. "Happy, helpful, kissy lips."

But just when Bob thinks things are bad, they take a turn for the worse when the sinkhole appears.

"Louise, don't go down there! It's dangerous," Gene (Eugene Mirman) yells as Louise (Kristen Schaal) falls into the hole.