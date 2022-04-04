Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion's Matching Grammys Outfits Are a Reference to This '90s Moment

It may not have been Thursday, but Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa threw it back to 1998.
In a sweet reference to Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey's twinning moment, the previous winners of the Grammy for Best New Artist presented 2022's honoree Olivia Rodrigo her trophy in matching Versace ensembles at the April 3 award show. "Not you stealing my look," Megan said in fake annoyance.
"I was told I had the exclusive," Dua Lipa, who walked the Versace runway in September, replied. "I'm going to have to have a talk with Donatella."
The Italian fashion designer then emerged from the crowd to work her magic on the black wrap dresses, telling the artists, "You know what? Let's do this." The transformation left Dua with a chic mini skirt and Megan in a thigh-high midi slit, singlehandedly saving the women from a fashion faux pas.
The staged mishap was a call-back to the 1998 Grammy Awards, where Mariah and Whitney presented together in matching Vera Wang wrap dresses. For years, the pop divas had been pitted against each other, but they proved there was no competition when they shrugged off their twin looks. Upon seeing Whitney, Mariah simply said, "Nice dress."
"That's a one-of-a-kind, yeah?" Whitney responded. "Looks pretty familiar."
It was a crowd-pleasing moment that put to rest rumors of a feud—talk that only increased when Whitney was asked about her fellow chart-topping peer in a now-iconic 1990 interview. "What do I think of her?" Whitney responded. "I don't think of her."
Mariah has since put her own twist on that biting response, replying, "I don't know her," when asked about Jennifer Lopez in her own early-aughts interview. This curt way of basically saying "no comment" has become a meme and lives on to this day.
As for Dua and Megan, those two are hardly foes. The artists have collaborated before and put out the hit song "Sweetest Pie" together earlier this year.
