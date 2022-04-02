The Stoney Clover Lane x Target Drop Has Super Cute Pieces for Spring—And Most Items Are Under $20

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you've been waiting for Stoney Clover Lane's Target collab to drop, the wait is finally over! The highly-anticipated Stoney Clover Lane x Target collection just released today online and in stores, and trust us, it's one collab you definitely don't want to miss.

The limited-time only Stoney Clover Lane x Target features over 300 colorful and fun pieces that will get you in the mood for spring and summer. The collection has everything from dresses and jumpsuits to swimwear, sunnies, and inflatable pool floats. Of course, there's a good selection of colorful backpacks, totes and fanny packs that you can make totally your own using Stoney Clover Lane's various patches. We're especially obsessed with all the chic sandals in the collection.