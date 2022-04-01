15 Things to Bring Out Your Inner Child

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Adulting is hard, especially now that we are in peak tax season. But thankfully, it's never too late to connect with your inner child, whether you're in your twenties or sixties. You know that version of you that was care-free, appreciated a fun coloring book and didn't cringe when filling up their car with gas?

Although our current self is a whole lot wiser, we can all learn so much from tapping into the innocent and imaginative kid within us. Not to mention, taking a break from your phone to do things like roller skating, crafting or building a fort can help you stress less and feel a bit more optimistic.

Need inspiration? Below, we rounded up 15 things to help bring out your inner child and escape from your adult responsibilities for a moment!