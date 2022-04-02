Aerie Weekend Sale: Score 40% Off Leggings, Tees, Sports Bras & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Who's in the mood to save big? Because we sure are!
This weekend at Aerie, you can score 40% off clearance, leggings, t-shirts and sports bras, plus when you buy one bikini top or bikini bottom, you'll get one for $10. If your wardrobe is lacking, this is the perfect time to stock up on spring-ready styles.
From floral activewear and cropped tees to bike shorts and Instagram-worthy swimsuits, we rounded up the 10 best deals from Aerie's weekend sale that we think you'll like, too.
OFFLINE Ribbed Bike Short
Every spring wardrobe should have a few bike shorts in it! This pair is made with the most comfortable material.
OFFLINE By Aerie OG Groove Crop Tee
Baby doll tees are back and better than ever! Thankfully, this one comes in eight different colors, so you can have one for every day of the week.
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me Xtra High Waisted Slit Flare Legging
Flare leggings aren't going anywhere! If you don't already own a pair, this is your sign to treat yourself.
Aerie Triangle Bikini Top
With summer around the corner, it's time to load up on new bikinis. This floral print style is a must!
Aerie Weekend Ruffle Mini Skirt
For the days that you can't stand the thought of pants, this mini skirt will come in handy. Plus, it's made with comfortable cotton to keep you cool when temperatures rise.
Werk & Play Denim Shortalls
These denim shortalls are so cute! Pair them with a tee underneath or use them as a beach cover-up.
Aerie Wild Side Lace Padded Plunge Bralette
Who wants to wear a wired bra when it's hot out? Definitely not us. This padded lace bralette is a great alternative support system for the girls when it gets warm.
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me Longline Racerback Sports Bra
Looking for motivation to work out? Sometimes treating yourself to a cute new sports bra is all it takes.
OFFLINE By Aerie Goals Colorblock Legging
These colorblock leggings will have you looking and feeling cute AF at the gym.
Basic Crew Neck T-Shirt
Take advantage of this sale by stocking up on basic tees! They're only $12 and you'll get so much use out of them.
Aerie Jacquard High Cut Cheeky Bikini Bottom
We are definitely adding this bikini top and bottom to our cart.
