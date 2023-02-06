Blac Chyna Goes Pantsless in Extravagant Gothic Look at 2023 Grammys

Watch : Most DARING Grammys Fashion: J.Lo, Rihanna & More

Blac Chyna is going dark... with her 2023 Grammys look, at least.

Clad in an extravagant all-black bodysuit adorned with feather plumes and intricate beading, the reality star turned heads when she arrived at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 5. Chyna completed the gothic-inspired ensemble—which included bejeweled black gloves and matching hood that covered her hair—with a pair sheer tights onyx-colored Saint Laurent heels. (See all the red carpet fashion here.)

For her makeup, the 34-year-old went equally bold with a dramatic smoky eye and black face gems.

Prior to her red carpet appearance, Chyna gave fans a glimpse of her Grammys prep on Instagram Story. In a post-workout video, the lash bar owner shared her excitement for the show before panning the camera to her 6-year-old daughter Dream, who she shares with ex Rob Kardashian.

"Look who's in here with me!" Chyna gushed, before zooming in on Dream proudly showing off a noticeable gap between her teeth. "My Dreamy lost a tooth!"

Noting in the caption that her prep started at 10 a.m., Chyna added, "Let's go!"