Blac Chyna Goes Pantsless in Extravagant Gothic Look at 2023 Grammys

Blac Chyna rocked an all-black bodysuit adorned with feathers and beading to the 2023 Grammys red carpet at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 2. See her extravagant look.

Watch: Most DARING Grammys Fashion: J.Lo, Rihanna & More

Blac Chyna is going dark... with her 2023 Grammys look, at least.

Clad in an extravagant all-black bodysuit adorned with feather plumes and intricate beading, the reality star turned heads when she arrived at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 5. Chyna completed the gothic-inspired ensemble—which included bejeweled black gloves and matching hood that covered her hair—with a pair sheer tights onyx-colored Saint Laurent heels. (See all the red carpet fashion here.)

For her makeup, the 34-year-old went equally bold with a dramatic smoky eye and black face gems.

Prior to her red carpet appearance, Chyna gave fans a glimpse of her Grammys prep on Instagram Story. In a post-workout video, the lash bar owner shared her excitement for the show before panning the camera to her 6-year-old daughter Dream, who she shares with ex Rob Kardashian.

"Look who's in here with me!" Chyna gushed, before zooming in on Dream proudly showing off a noticeable gap between her teeth. "My Dreamy lost a tooth!"

Noting in the caption that her prep started at 10 a.m., Chyna added, "Let's go!"

In addition to Chyna, celebs like Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Lizzo were also spotted on the Grammys red carpet. Hosted by Trevor Noah, this year's ceremony boasted a star-studded guest list, with Beyoncé leading the pack of nominees with nine total nods. Performers scheduled to hit the stage included Bad Bunny, Kacey Musgraves and Sheryl Crow

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Can't get enough of the 2023 Grammys? Scroll on to see all the red carpet arrivals.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Cardi B

In Gaurav Gupta

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Harry Styles

In Egonlab x Swarovski

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Megan Fox

In Zuhair Murad

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Mary J. Blige

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Paris Hilton

   

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kim Petras & Sam Smith

Sam in Valentino

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kacey Musgraves

In Valentino 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jack Harlow

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Diplo

In Dolce & Gabbana

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Anitta

In Atelier Versace

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Trevor Noah

In Gucci

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Foushee

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Lourdes Leon

In Area

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Fat Joe

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Cheryl James

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Pusha T

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Pentatonix

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

DJ Spinderella

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Taylor Swift

In Roberto Cavalli

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Anderson .Paak

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Heidi Klum

In The Blonds

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Pharrell Williams

In Ernest W. Baker

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

Tessa Brooks

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jasmine Sanders

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Luke Combs

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Davis Burleson

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Merrick Hanna

CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Sofie Dossi

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Lucky Daye

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Smokey Robinson

Don't miss E!'s 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet Sunday, Feb. 5, starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT followed by the Grammys telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

