The True Story Behind The Girl From Plainville: Why Michelle Carter's Case Still Haunts

Watch : Elle Fanning To Play Michelle Carter in New Hulu Series

Michelle Carter is a free woman, and the debate over whether she ever should have been charged with a crime at all continues.

"I was surprised that she even got 11 months," Lynn Roy told People in an interview ahead of the March 29 premiere of the Hulu drama The Girl From Plainville, which revisits the events leading up to her 18-year-old son Conrad Roy III's death by suicide in 2014 and the fallout that ensued.

But Lynn was "satisfied" by Michelle's conviction, she said. "I wanted to make a point that [Conrad's] life mattered, and that was the most important thing to me."

Michelle was 17 when Conrad died and 20 when a judge found her guilty of involuntary manslaughter for telling him on the phone to get back in the car and finish the job when he called to tell her his plan to poison himself seemed to be working and he was scared.