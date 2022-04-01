Did Twilight Co-Stars Kellan Lutz and Nikki Reed Date IRL? He Says...

Watch : Kristen Stewart Reflects on "Twilight" & Robert Pattinson Romance

Vampires, werewolves and real-life couples that never were—oh, my!

Kellan Lutz got candid about the chemistry he shared with his Twilight co-star, Nikki Reed, on the March 29 episode of The Twilight Effect podcast. Reflecting on his experience playing Emmett Cullen opposite of the actress' Rosalie Hale, Kellan said, "Nikki was awesome."

"I really like fell in love with her as a human being in Breaking Dawn because we just had so much time to talk," he said, describing Nikki as a "really, really special" person who "has such a kind heart."

The actor added, "I felt so connected to her."

So much so, in fact, that Kellan thinks they could have been a real-life couple had the stars aligned, saying, "I'm actually kind of surprised her and I didn't date throughout all this."

Though Kellan said he had a crush on Ashley Greene after first meeting her, the pair became great friends instead. "I remember she quickly became like one of the guys," he said. "Beautiful, but also just so easy to get along with my group of friends."