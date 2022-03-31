How Bachelor Nation's Cassie Randolph Grew After Her Experience on the Show

Cassie Randolph isn't your stereotypical member of Bachelor Nation.
After breaking up with The Bachelor's Colton Underwood in 2020, the California native wasn't one to attend countless red carpet event or document every piece of her life on Instagram. Instead, Cassie took time during the coronavirus pandemic to focus on herself.
"I feel like it was during a weird time in the world," Cassie, who appeared on season 23 of the ABC reality show, exclusively shared with E! News. "I grew a lot."
Away from the cameras, Cassie recently earned her master's degree in speech pathology and began working in a private practice. Her hopes? To become a "full-fledged speech therapist," she said, "where you can work for yourself and have people work under you and have your own clients."
Ultimately, life isn't all work. On March 14, Cassie appeared in the first part of Clayton Echard's dramatic season finale of The Bachelor.
While the appearance may have caught some fans by surprise, Cassie believes it was the right time to go back to her TV family.
"It just presented itself," she explained of the opportunity. "I felt I had taken a step back for so long and I didn't want to do that anymore. So I thought I'm going to have fun with this and go on it!"
While you won't see Cassie competing on any shows in the Bachelor franchise—she's been dating musician Brighton Reinhardt for a year and a half now—she remains grateful for the experience, despite its dramatic moments.
"The Bachelor gave me such a cool platform," she said. "I really respect what it brought me—new friends, so many cool opportunities."
And as Cassie continues to celebrate another big accomplishment—she recently moved into her first home that she bought for herself—she's thinking about summer fashion. While attending the VIP launch party of Cupshe's Pop Up Store in Hollywood on March 30, Cassie met up with Bachelor Nation's JoJo Fletcher and browsed some of Cupshe's latest designs.
"They have a bunch of cute sundresses!" she shared. "Living by the beach, I think you need casual fashion. Being able to just throw on a sun dress or throw on a pair of denim shorts, sneakers, flip flops, you can do that with any of Cupshe's stuff."
Keep reading to see some of Cassie's favorite items from the brand.
We interviewed Cassie Randolph because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand she is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
