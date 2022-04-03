Revisit Kanye West's Donda Album Lyrics Ahead of 2022 Grammys

Watch : Kanye West DROPPED From Grammys Lineup

Is Kanye West Bound 2 take home another Grammy?

The 44-year-old artist—who already has a whopping 22 trophies—is heading into the 64th annual award show with five nominations. Not only is Kanye's 10th studio album, Donda, up for Album of the Year and Best Rap Album, but his hits "Jail" and "Hurricane" are also in the running for Best Rap Song and Best Melodic Rap Performance, respectively. What's more, Kanye co-produced a song on Lil Nas X's Montero, another contender for Album of the Year.

Fans will have to tune in to the Grammys on April 3 see if Kanye wins—or even attends. The last time the rapper came to the ceremony was in 2015, and quite a few things have changed since then. For starters, while he and Kim Kardashian packed on the PDA on the Grammys red carpet seven years ago, the two have since split. The reality star was declared legally single in March and is now dating Pete Davidson.