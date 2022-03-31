Caitlyn Jenner Is Returning to TV—But It’s Not Another Reality Series

Caitlyn Jenner has more to say on TV.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is making the jump from reality TV to news commentary for Fox News. The network hired her as an on-air contributor and she'll start by making an appearance on Hannity March 31.
She said in a statement obtained by E! News, "I am humbled by this unique opportunity to speak directly to FOX News Media's millions of viewers about a range of issues that are important to the American people."
Calling Caitlyn's story "an inspiration to us all, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott added, "She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience."
The 72 year old made the move to Fox after running for California governor in 2021 during Governor Gavin Newsom's recall election. But it won't be her first time on the network, as she previously made an appearance on Fox to talk about NCAA's transgender participation policy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
After appearing on the reality show from 2007 to 2021, she tweeted about her decision to quit and watch her family from afar. Caitlyn—who is the parent of Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Brody Jenner, Brandon Jenner, Burt Jenner and Cassandra Mario and helped raise Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Rob Kardashian—recently reflected on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and the show's latest season.
"I was there when this started from day one," she wrote. "I watched it grow. And doing the show for almost 20 seasons was one of the highlights of my life. To be able to work with my family for all those years, connect with the fans, it was incredible. Happy that it continues for my family."
It seems her love for the Kardashian family persists even after separating from ex-wife Kris Jenner and the show. While on Big Brother VIP, Caitlyn discussed her relationship with Kris, saying, "I would say from my standpoint, our relationship is not as good as it should be. I don't have any hard feelings towards her. I wish it was closer, but it's not."
