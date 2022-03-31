Caitlyn Jenner Is Returning to TV—But It’s Not Another Reality Series

Keeping Up With the Kardashians's Caitlyn Jenner is moving into a new TV role—this time in news commentary. Her career move begins March 31 with an appearance on Fox's Hannity.

By Steven Vargas Mar 31, 2022 9:42 PMTags
Reality TVKardashian NewsCelebritiesCaitlyn Jenner
Watch: Caitlyn Jenner Officially Announces Run for California Governor

Caitlyn Jenner has more to say on TV.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is making the jump from reality TV to news commentary for Fox News. The network hired her as an on-air contributor and she'll start by making an appearance on Hannity March 31.

She said in a statement obtained by E! News, "I am humbled by this unique opportunity to speak directly to FOX News Media's millions of viewers about a range of issues that are important to the American people."

Calling Caitlyn's story "an inspiration to us all, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott added, "She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience."

The 72 year old made the move to Fox after running for California governor in 2021 during Governor Gavin Newsom's recall election. But it won't be her first time on the network, as she previously made an appearance on Fox to talk about NCAA's transgender participation policy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

photos
Caitlyn Jenner's Family Photos

After appearing on the reality show from 2007 to 2021, she tweeted about her decision to quit and watch her family from afar. Caitlyn—who is the parent of Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Brody Jenner, Brandon Jenner, Burt Jenner and Cassandra Mario and helped raise Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Rob Kardashian—recently reflected on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and the show's latest season.

"I was there when this started from day one," she wrote. "I watched it grow. And doing the show for almost 20 seasons was one of the highlights of my life. To be able to work with my family for all those years, connect with the fans, it was incredible. Happy that it continues for my family."

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Selena Gomez Confirms Her Relationship Status While Debuting New 'Do

2

How Miley Cyrus Feels About Her Former Marriage to Liam Hemsworth

3

TikTok’s Francesco LoPresti Dead at 24 After Cancer Battle

It seems her love for the Kardashian family persists even after separating from ex-wife Kris Jenner and the show. While on Big Brother VIPCaitlyn discussed her relationship with Kris, saying, "I would say from my standpoint, our relationship is not as good as it should be. I don't have any hard feelings towards her. I wish it was closer, but it's not."

As for her thoughts on the Kardashians' new reality show, click here.

Can't keep up? Get every update, exclusive clips and more from your favorite family.

Trending Stories

1

Selena Gomez Confirms Her Relationship Status While Debuting New 'Do

2

How Miley Cyrus Feels About Her Former Marriage to Liam Hemsworth

3

TikTok’s Francesco LoPresti Dead at 24 After Cancer Battle

4

Celebrity Makeup Artist AJ Crimson Dead at 27

5
Breaking

Chris Rock Breaks His Silence on Will Smith Oscars Altercation