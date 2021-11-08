Caitlyn Jenner Admits Relationship With Ex Kris Jenner Is "Not as Good as It Should Be"

Things could be better between Caitlyn Jenner and her ex-wife, Kris Jenner.
During Monday night's episode of Big Brother VIP, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum gave an emotional update about their relationship. "I would say from my standpoint, our relationship is not as good as it should be," the Olympian told her housemates. "I don't have any hard feelings towards her. I wish it was closer, but it's not."
After making the reveal, Caitlyn was asked if she believes that her ex has any "misgivings" about her, and the 72-year-old replied, "I think that is an understatement."
Caitlyn continued, "Our relationship is okay. I think it could be better just because of the kids. It's always the way when you have that. It's all about how the mother and father, how they get along together. Is it easy? Is it good? Do they see each other? Is there any tension?"
The I Am Cait star and Kris, who share children Kylie and Kendall Jenner, ended their marriage after 22 years in 2013. The KUWTK alums relationship became estranged, in 2017, after Caitlyn's interview with Vanity Fair and memoir, The Secrets of My Life were released. In the book, Caitlyn revealed that Kris knew about her "gender issues" a claim which the mom-ager disputed.
It's not all bad blood, and Kris will always be there for Caitlyn, as fans saw during the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In April, Kris spoke to Caitlyn and Caitlyn's friend Sophia Hutchins in regard to helping the former athlete with her career.
After speaking with her daughters, Kris decided to take a call with Caitlyn and Sophia and help her plan her YouTube channel to expand her business. "Even though I can't make things magically better with us, I'm just here to be supportive," Kris concluded in a confessional. "And I just want her to be happy. So, I was really happy to offer some advice and encouragement over something that she's trying to do."