How Laverne Cox, Tommy Dorfman and More Stars Are Sending Support on Transgender Day of Visibility

Watch : Elliot Page Comes Out as Transgender

Hollywood stars are showing their support for the transgender community.



As part of Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31, celebrities paused to honor the accomplishments of transgender and gender nonconforming people, while also raising awareness of the work that still needs to be done to achieve trans justice.



For Laverne Cox, the day is a reminder that while "trans is magical," more allies are needed to provide valuable opportunities for people to be themselves.



"I'm reminded that as trans and nonbinary people, we are anointed and called for a special purpose on this earth," she wrote on Instagram. "I'm also reminded that as more of us have come forward and declared that we will live as our authentic selves, as more and more of us refuse to be relegated to the margins and backpages of society, as more and more of our allies create spaces and opportunities for more of us to thrive, as we create those spaces for ourselves and each other, the backlash to our existence becomes more ferocious."