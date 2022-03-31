Kelly Clarkson Wants This Star to Co-Host American Song Contest With Her and Snoop Dog

Exclusive

When you're in charge of leading performers from all 50 states, five U.S. territories and Washington, D.C. through a live reality competition series, you don't really have time to check your DMs.

Then again, American Song Contest co-hosts Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg are seasoned pros. Hosting is a second nature to them at this point, so of course they manage to keep up with their messages—thus, making them the perfect pair to appear on the latest episode of Down in the DMs.

Up first was Kelly. Asked who makes her laugh more, Snoop or her fellow judge on The Voice, Blake Shelton, she admittedly struggled to answer. "They're completely different humans," she said, "so I play off of them differently." 

"Snoop loves dancing," Kelly continued. "He's willing to act goofy. Usually Blake just stands there and makes fun of me like a sister."

Ultimately, instead of choosing between the two, the "Stronger" singer revealed what would really be funny: "I keep saying this show would be just crazy if Blake were to come on with us."

"Can you imagine?!" she added. "Blake, Snoop and Kelly."

"Can you imagine?!" she added. "Blake, Snoop and Kelly."

The country singer would fit right in considering how many years he's starred on The Voice, right? Although that experience may not come in handy on American Song Contest. "This show is different from any kind of singing thing, the American Idol alum said, "and I would know because I've been a part of a lot of them."

So, what sets it apart? "This is literally about songwriters," Kelly added, explaining that the 56 contestants have all honed their craft to produce a tune worthy of the best original song prize. "whether it's a fun song that you're gonna wanna dance to or whether it's a beautiful song you're gonna want to cry to. It's just a song that moves you."

Making American Song Contest all the more exciting is the fact that the contestant pool is made up of newcomers and famous faces. And while you might expect the seasoned musicians to have an advantage, Snoop says that's not necessarily the case.

American Song Contest airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

