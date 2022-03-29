American Song Contest Scorecard: See Who Was Eliminated and Who Advanced

Watch : American Song Contest: Meet Semi-Finalist Hueston

The competition on American Song Contest is certainly heating up.

The show's second batch of talented artists took to the stage to represent their states during the March 28 episode, each hoping to make it through to the next round of competition.

Last week, Rhode Island's Hueston earned the jury's vote and a spot in the April 25 semi-final round. Also receiving an automatic semi-finals vote was week two contestant and season nine winner of The Voice Jordan Smith, who represented his home state of Kentucky with the emotional ballad "Sparrow."

With two contestants headed through to the semi-finals, hosts Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg revealed which of the first week's remaining 10 contestants would live to sing another day.

At the top of the week one leaderboard with the most jury votes were Oklahoma native AleXa, Arkansas' Kelsey Lamb, and Purto Rico representative Christian Pagàn. But were they the acts fans chose to save and send through to the semi-finals?