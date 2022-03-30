Cheetah Girls' Kiely Williams Welcomes Baby No. 2

Watch : Raven-Symone REACTS to "The Cheetah Girls" Reunion Ideas!

Show some cheetah love to Kiely Williams!

The Cheetah Girls star announced the birth of her second child on Instagram on March 29. In addition to posting the first photo of her little one, the actress and singer shared the newborn's name: Archer.

Williams also received a congratulatory message from her fellow Cheetah Girl Sabrina Bryan, who wrote, "There she is!! Gorgeous little Archer!!! Love you so much baby girl!"

Williams never announced her pregnancy and had been absent on Instagram since August. When she was pregnant with her first child—now 4-year-old daughter Rowan—the 3LW alum informed her followers that a baby was on the way by posting a photo of her and her husband Brandon Cox kissing behind a pair of tiny pink shoes. The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, welcomed their firstborn in March 2018.

"March 12, 2018. 9:32pm," Williams wrote on Instagram later that year. "The moment this squirming, screaming, scary creature was placed in my arms. The moment my husband and I were more in love than ever. The moment my purpose became crystal clear. The moment I became a mother. Hopeful. Joyful. Thankful."