Stars Send Support to Bruce Willis After Aphasia Diagnosis

Watch : Exes Demi Moore & Bruce Willis Are Social Distancing Together

Hollywood stars are sending their love to Bruce Willis after his family announced that he would be taking a step back from his career following his aphasia diagnosis.

On March 30, the Die Hard actor's family—including wife Emma Heming Willis, ex Demi Moore, and kids Rumer Willis, 33, Scout Willis, 30, Tallulah Willis, 28—released a statement on their respective Instagram accounts about Bruce's health. The statement was also signed by Bruce and Emma's young daughters, Mabel Willis, 9, and Evelyn Willis, 7.

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," the message said in part. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him."

The family said that the condition is impacting Bruce's cognitive abilities and he will be "stepping away" from his career as they work through this as a whole.