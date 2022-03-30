Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals What It's Like to Work With Her Husband Matthew Broderick

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker on Doing Broadway With Matthew Broderick

And just like that...Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are back on Broadway.

The longtime couple first took the stage together in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying back in 1996, just four years into their relationship. Now, they're starring in the Broadway revival of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite, which had its opening night on March 28. So, what it's really like to work together after being married for more than two decades?

In an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop, the Sex and the City alum described being onstage with her husband as "extraordinary."

"I mean, the best part is the experience in its totality," Sarah Jessica said. "It's a gift. There's no words. It's a privilege, sincerely."

The duo walked the red carpet alongside their children, James Wilke Broderick, 19, and 12-year-old twins Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick and Tabitha Hodge Broderick. They were joined by A-list friends, including couples Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin and David Harbour and Lily Allen, along with Cynthia Nixon, Rachel Dratch, Leslie Mann, Martin Short, Andy Cohen and Cynthia Nixon.