Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's Kids Make Rare Public Appearance to See Parents on Broadway

And just like that, it's a family affair

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick celebrated their opening-night performance of the Broadway revival of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite on March 28 alongside their children James Wilke Broderick, 19, and 12-year-old twins Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick and Tabitha Hodge Broderick.

On hand to support the couple—who both star in the play—all three kids walked the red carpet and posed for photographs separate from their parents. James looked all grown up in a dapper black suit and white tie while his sisters each showed off their individual styles. Tabitha rocked a cool black leather dress, while Marion chose a sweet pink tulle frock.

Sarah Jessica, 57 and Matthew, 60—who wed in 1997—have kept their kids out of the spotlight for most of their lives. Monday's event marks the second red carpet appearance in three months for James. In December, the teenager escorted his mom to the premiere of And Just Like That… in New York City. Before then, it had been nearly four years since James joined his parents and his younger sisters for the Broadway opening of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.