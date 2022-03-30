Chris Rock Spotted Out in Public for the First Time Since Will Smith Oscars Slap

Watch : Will Smith APOLOGIZES to Chris Rock for Oscars 2022 Slap

Chris Rock is getting back on stage.

The 57-year-old comedian was spotted arriving in Boston on March 29—ahead of a series of performances at the city's Wilbur theater for his Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour 2022—making it his first public sighting since the Will Smith slap seen literally 'round the world at the 2022 Oscars.

According to an eyewitness, Rock "was seen making a very low-key arrival, keeping his head down" as he quickly entered his awaiting sprinter van and "refusing to answer questions about the Oscar slap." The stand-up comedy star then arrived at his hotel, the onlooker continued, and was "later seen leaving with his entourage, again quickly exiting a side door and immediately getting into his waiting vehicle."

Rock has yet to speak publicly about his run-in with Smith or the joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head that prompted the eventual Best Actor winner's ire. (The actress has spoken publicly about her battle with alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss).