Sephora Sale Today Only: Save 50% on Dr. Brandt Skincare & More

It's a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway, which means there will be new discounts and surprise steals to shop every single day. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale is happening. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem: these discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day Sephora shoppers can get 50% off these products from Dr. Brandt Skincare and Sephora Collection.
Dr. Brandt Microdermabrasion Skin Exfoliant
Get more radiant, youthful skin with the Dr. Brandt Microdermabrasion Skin Exfoliant. The exfoliating crystals remove dead skin cells without scratching the surface of your face. The end result? Soothed and softened skin.
This product has 54.6K "Loves" from Sephora customers. A shopper raved, "This is hands down the best Facial Scrub! It does not hurt when I scrub my face with it but it also does not feel like it's dissolving sugar either! This works so well and am very pleased with it. I have tried so many facial scrubs just to be disappointed and this is now my Holy Grail. Will continue to buy this!"
Dr. Brandt Pores No More Pore Refiner Primer
A crucial step to creating a long-lasting glam happens before you actually put on any makeup. Primer creates the ideal canvas for a smooth makeup application and helps hold onto your makeup. This one diminishes the look of pores, mattifies the skin, and creates that smooth surface that's essential for a flawless look that stays put no matter how much you sweat or even if you're wearing a protective face mask.
This primer has 106.5K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers. A fan of the primer said, "This primer truly keeps my oiliness at bay and my foundation stays flawless all day, especially around my nose. I always reach for this primer and I have been through 2 tubes already. About to purchase my third!"
Sephora Collection Luxe False Lashes and the Luxe Silk False Lashes
These false eyelashes are incredibly soft, feel super light on your eyelids, and they're comfortable enough for all day wear. Plus, the anti-stick band is super easy to clean, which means you can re-wear them many times.
Today, the Luxe False Lashes and the Luxe Silk False Lashes are on sale for 50% off at Sephora. These lashes have 71.3K+ "Loves" from Sephora customers, with one raving, "One of my favorite falsies! Love how affordable these lashes are. They are dramatic for a night out, yet natural enough for everyday use."
Sephora Collection 1 Minute Face Masks
This mask is great to bring some hydration to dry skin. All you need is one minute to revitalize your skin. This packaging is super travel-friendly too.
This mask has 15.5K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, with one sharing, "I'm impressed. These are fabulous! They're inexpensive and quick to use when you just want a little pick me up for your skin but don't have a lot of time to invest in a longer treatment. I will definitely be buying these regularly even just for those times your want to do a little something nice for your skin."
Another person said, "Too much love for this quick one minute mask. They are my go to masks cuz I've a very dehydrated and dry skin. Also my skin is super sensitive but it is good so far."
Sephora Collection #Eyestories Eyeshadow Palette
This mini eyeshadow palette is full of soft pinks and berry shades in matte, shimmer, metallic, and glitter finishes. This mini palette is great to have in your bag to take your look from day to night and it's perfect for travel.
This palette has 51.2K+ "Loves" from Sephora customers, with one shopper sharing, "A pallet for this price is AMAZING!!! The colors are very pigmented and it's also very good for traveling since it is small. This pallet is especially good if you're a beginner in makeup."
Another customer said, "For the money, it can't be beat. At twice the price, I still would have given it a high rating. The colors are nice, go on and wear well, and are more usable than they might seem, offering everything from a very light, "no-makeup" look to something more dramatic."
