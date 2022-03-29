Lamar Odom Wishes He'd Protected Khloe Kardashian Like Will Smith Did For Jada

Watch : Will Smith APOLOGIZES to Chris Rock for Oscars 2022 Slap

Will Smith's Oscars 2022 outburst has led Lamar Odom to do some personal reflection.

In an Instagram post shared March 29, Lamar shared his thoughts about Will slapping Chris Rock onstage for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, as she suffers from alopecia.

"He loves his wife," Lamar began. "I do not condone violence against anyone. @willsmith loves @jadapinkettsmith I was told love covers a multitude of sins."

Lamar shared that although people are divided over the altercation, he feels it was Will's "responsibility" to defend Jada.

"I see everyone arguing the merits of this altercation, taking side, dragging them both to hell when it all boils down to love," Lamar said. "He loves his wife. She was hurting, it is a husband's responsibility to protect his wife."

The NBA star even seemed to say that he's sorry he didn't act more like Will when he was married to Khloe Kardashian.