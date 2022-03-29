Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Message About Healing After Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars Incident

Watch : Will Smith HINTED at Choosing "Chaos" Ahead of Oscars Slap

Jada Pinkett Smith has entered the chat.

The 50-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a message following the jaw-dropping incident between her husband Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, which took place March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

"This is a season for healing," the message, posted on March 29 with no caption, read. "And I'm here for it."

During the Oscars ceremony, Rock, while on stage as a presenter, poked fun at Pinkett Smith's shaved head joking, "Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it, all right?."

While the actress rolled her eyes at the dig, her husband of nearly 15 years was furious. Smith then marched to the stage and slapped the 57-year-old comedian in the face.

"Wow, Will Smith just smacked the s--t out of me!," Rock exclaimed as the 52-year-old actor walked back to his seat.