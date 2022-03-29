Euphoria Star Storm Reid Dishes on Her PacSun Collection & Why Zendaya Is Her Style Icon

We interviewed Storm Reid because we think you'll like her picks. Storm Reid is a paid spokesperson for PacSun. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If your wardrobe needs a spring update, head on over to PacSun to shop the Storm Reid x Pacsun ArashiBluCollection, which has vibrant swimsuits, beachwear, and more just in time for warm weather.
The Euphoria star explained why PacSun is the perfect store for the drop, telling E! News, "I've been shopping at PacSun for such a long time. I'd get allowance money or my mom would give me some money to go to the mall with my friends and we'd all stop and go to PacSun because they, of course, obviously carry so many different brands that feel young and fresh and free and there's things for everybody and I think that's really important."
She added, "So I have never gone into a PacSun and not wanted to buy something. Like, I walked in here this morning and I was like I'm gonna need to go shopping." The collection is exclusively available at PacSun with prices ranging from $24.95 to $59.95 with sizes from XXS - XL.
Storm dished on her favorite pieces from the collection, her character's style on Euphoria, and her style icons, which includes her onscreen older sister Zendaya.
E!: What three words would you use to describe this collection?
SR: Fun, Effortless, Exciting.
E!: What is your favorite fashion trend right now?
SR: Oh, there are so many favorite fashion trends. I don't think it's a current fashion trend but something that I think became current in like 2018 and this kind of stuck is just a graphic t-shirt and biker shorts with a pair of sneakers. I love that look. And at first, I wasn't really into it. But now, I'm like, I find myself wearing biker shorts and oversized T shirts.
E!: Who are your style icons, who do you look to for inspiration?
SR: I mean, of course Zendaya, I think she can do no wrong. She is the style icon in my eyes. Rihanna, same thing, Beyonce and then you know who has like she's a style icon in her own right, but like, her street style is so amazing Teyana Taylor. Like, I look at her Instagram and I'm like, how do I be this person? How can I go in her closet and raid it and look like that? I'm like she's incredibly fashionable.
E!: Does Zendaya know that you feel that way?
SR: Absolutely. I have looked up to her since Shake It Up. Our first encounter was me fangirling over her at Ben and Jerry's in the Burbank like Town Center. And then, of course, we've stayed connected and now we're sisters on the show. She's now like my sister in real life. But I've told her many a time that, I try not to be weird and try not to get shy around her.
And of course it's become easier as we've gotten closer, but especially like Season 1 of Euphoria. I'm like, "Oh my god, I'm sitting next to the person that I look up to, that I want to be one day." So it's a really surreal, crazy feeling to like now like text her and call her and like go to her house. She comes to my house. So it's a crazy, crazy way of how the world works, but I'm grateful.
Storm Reid x Pacsun Light Blue Genesis One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit
E!: What would be your favorite piece from the collection? And why do you love it?
SR: I am biased. I love all of the pieces but this baby blue color is my favorite color in the whole wide world, this beautiful powder blue color. Then we have the gold and silver hardware, and I know you can't really see it on the hanger but it's a band with the gold hardware and then like this goes over the shoulder. So it's really cute on really pretty. And I try to incorporate baby blue into everything that I create. So this is my favorite.
E!: How does your style differ from your Euphoria character Gia's?
SR: I think our styles are a little bit more similar than they are different because I'm a tomboy at heart and I think Gia is too. We see her in cargo pants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and graphic tees. That's me all day. I'm most comfortable in some sweatpants and a hoodie or like a graphic t-shirt and some pants. But, I think it differs in a way of Gia is still trying to figure out her style and she's a little bit younger than me. I think I'm comfortable and what I like to wear and not Gia is not in that space not so much in the show.
Keep on scrolling to see more must-shop pieces from Storm's PacSun collection.
Storm Reid x Pacsun Green Ring Halter One Piece Swimsuit
This jaw-dropping one-piece swimsuit has an adjustable halter tie, cut out-outs, and metal accents that are sure to wow.
Storm Reid x Pacsun Burgundy Removable Sleeve Bikini Top & Burgundy Wrap V Bikini Bottom
Add a little sparkle to your swim collection with this glittery bikini set. The top has a sweetheart neckline and removable straps, so you have the option to rock it as a bandeau and avoid some tan lines. The bottom has a mid-rise fit and an adjustable tie at the waist.
Storm Reid x Pacsun Blue One Shoulder Bikini Top & Blue Beaded Side Tie Bikini Bottom
Here's another great swim option in Storm's favorite light blue shade. This top elevates your swim game with a sophisticated one shoulder look. The bottom metal accents and ties at the side to adjust your fit.
Storm Reid x Pacsun Multi-Wear Scarf Top
This look is everything of the sort. The blue scarf top can be tied in a few different ways and that skirt with the cut-outs is giving Euphoria vibes.
If you're looking for more celebrity-influenced style, check out these pieces from Venus Williams' King Richard-inspired activewear collection.
—Reporting by Spencer Lubitz.