Venus Williams' EleVen Activewear Brand Launches King Richard-Inspired Collection

EleVen's latest drop serves up vintage styles that will motivate you to pick up your racket again.

E-Comm: Venus Williams King Richard Activewear Collection

If anyone knows how to make a fashionable statement on and off the court, it's Venus Williams.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated King Richard biopic, which focuses on the impact of Venus' father on her and sister Serena's journey to becoming tennis legends, EleVen just dropped a new collection inspired by the film!

From bold warm-up jackets and classic dresses to sweat-wicking tennis skirts and matching polo shirts, the game-winning vintage styles from the tennis star's activewear brand will motivate you to pick up your racket and start practicing your backhand.

Below, we rounded up our favorite pieces from the capsule collection that we think you'll love, too!

read
Winner Short Sleeve Polo in White

EleVen by Venus

Make a statement the next time you step on the court thanks to this chic short sleeve polo. The best part? It has sweat-wicking fabric to help you play your best without feeling drenched.

Winner Skirt in White

EleVen by Venus

In addition to providing ample coverage, this game-winning skirt offers a medium-rise waistband and a built-in shortie liner with dual pockets to help you play with ease yet stay fierce.

Winner Short Sleeve Polo Dress in White

EleVen by Venus

Featuring an asymmetrical black and white stripe design, this dress will show your competitors you came to win. Additionally, this classic style was made with EleVen's signature sweat-wicking fabric for ultimate comfort on and off the court.

Warm Up Jacket in White

EleVen by Venus

Inspired by a jacket Venus' father used to wear during practice, this jacket will have you looking and feeling like a champion in the style department.

Ready for more ways to upgrade your sweat sesh? Check out these reflective activewear must-haves!

