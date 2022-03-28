Here's Where Chris Rock Went Right After That Will Smith Oscars 2022 Altercation

Watch : Should Will Smith LOSE His Oscar?

The show—and after-parties—must go on.

Anyone watching the 2022 Oscars would understand if presenter Chris Rock just wanted to go home after completing his duties inside the Dolby Theatre. After all, the comedian didn't exactly expect a slap from Will Smith after delivering a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.

But on March 27, Chris wouldn't allow the moment to stop him from attending a late-night party. E! News can confirm the actor attended Gucci's 14th annual "The Party," which celebrated the Academy Awards at the home of Guy Oseary.

While the event was a private affair with no photography or social media allowed inside, guests were able to enjoy a DJ set from D-Nice. Attendees were also able to walk away with a sneak peek of the adidas x Gucci collaboration dropping this June.

Oscars co-host Amy Schumer, Jennifer Lawrence, Kim Kardashian and sister Khloe Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio and Taylor Swift were also spotted at the event.