Oscars 2022

See Every Star On The Red Carpet Last Night

Here's Where Chris Rock Went Right After That Will Smith Oscars 2022 Altercation

Chris Rock was spotted at an Oscars 2022 after-party different from the one Will Smith and his family attended. Get the details on his night out.

By Mike Vulpo Mar 28, 2022
The show—and after-parties—must go on.

Anyone watching the 2022 Oscars would understand if presenter Chris Rock just wanted to go home after completing his duties inside the Dolby Theatre. After all, the comedian didn't exactly expect a slap from Will Smith after delivering a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith

But on March 27, Chris wouldn't allow the moment to stop him from attending a late-night party. E! News can confirm the actor attended Gucci's 14th annual "The Party," which celebrated the Academy Awards at the home of Guy Oseary.

While the event was a private affair with no photography or social media allowed inside, guests were able to enjoy a DJ set from D-Nice. Attendees were also able to walk away with a sneak peek of the adidas x Gucci collaboration dropping this June. 

Oscars co-host Amy Schumer, Jennifer Lawrence, Kim Kardashian and sister Khloe Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio and Taylor Swift were also spotted at the event.

Across town, Will Smith celebrated his Best Actor win at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party in Beverly Hills.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Joined by wife Jada and kids Trey, 29, (whose mom is his ex Sheree ZampinoJaden, 23, and Willow, 21, the King Richard star was spotted dancing to his own music and mingling with his peers.

Will's youngest son Jaden also appeared to tweet in his support of his father by writing, "And That's How We Do It."

For more inside scoop from all the star-studded Oscar 2022 after parties, keep scrolling

Watch E! News' Daily Pop Monday, Mar. 28 at 11 a.m. for a full recap of the 2022 Oscars' biggest moments.

