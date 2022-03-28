Judi Dench Had the Best Reaction to Kim Kardashian's Advice to "Work Harder" at the 2022 Oscars

We never thought Judi Dench would be taking career advice from Kim Kardashian.
But that's exactly what went down during tonight's 2022 Oscars on March 27 when co-hosts Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes did a hilarious bit handing out gifts to members of the audience.
"You know we didn't want anyone to go home empty handed tonight because we think that you are all winners, even though you are not," Hall said.
Sykes added, "So we got some conciliation prizes, because this is gonna make you feel better."
For one lucky attendee, Hall promised, "I have a movie for somebody special and no one has ever seen this movie. It's a never-been-seen movie. Not even by the director. Now I got a screener of The Last Duel."
"Never been seen!" Sykes cracked of Ben Affleck's 2021 film.
Sykes also handed out a "voter registration form for the state of Texas" that had unfortunately come "pre-shredded" and destroyed.
After handing out a "fungible token" to nominee Javier Bardem, Sykes and Hall turned their sights on another one of the night's nominees in the category of Best Supporting Actress, which was already won by West Side Story's Ariana DeBose.
"Dame Judy Dench, we got something for you," Hall said to the 87-year-old icon. "We got an inspirational quote for you."
Sykes added, "Because you didn't win tonight."
Hall continued, "This is a quote from Kim Kardashian: 'Work harder,' that's what we need you to do."
"You gotta move that ass, babe!" Sykes cracked as Dench howled with laughter.
Hall was, of course, referencing Kardashian's recent Variety interview where she gave out career advice. Somehow, we think Dench's career will be just fine.