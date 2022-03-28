We All Want to Be Regina Hall Giving Bradley Cooper, Timothée Chalamet and More COVID Tests

Apparently, online dating has gotten so bleak that Regina Hall used the Oscars stage to shoot her shot with some of Hollywood's leading men.
While hosting the 2022 Oscars on March 27, Regina delivered a hilarious bit by recruiting our crushes—her, they're her crushes—to join her on stage so she could "swab" their mouths with her own tongue. (Yes, that was her actual proposition.)
The Girls Trip star, 51, first dropped the hint that she was "single" at the start of the show. She later announced that some of the attendees' COVID-19 tests had gotten lost, and she needed a few select guests to come up for another test. They just so happened to be some of the most eligible bachelors.
"Unfortunately, some of the test results have gotten lost," Regina shared. "We just have to do some quick emergency testing backstage. Don't worry. It's only a few people. It's totally random."
She pulled out a list and read off Bradley Cooper, Timothée Chalamet, Tyler Perry and Simu Liu, to laughs from the Academy audience.
"Wait, Javier Bardem, oh, you're still with Penelope [Cruz]? You know, what actually, no, no, no, your test is fine. It says that you're married—um, negative," she said, before turning her attention to Oscar nominee Will Smith. "You're married, but you know what? It looks like Jada [Pinkett Smith] approved you, so you get on up here. Get on up here." He waved his hands to decline her offer, as wife Jada smiled and clapped.
Regina then called up "bad boy" Jacob Elordi, who is a presenter at the show, saying, "I've seen you on Euphoria and, yes, you are legal. I'm sorry, you are positive. So you're gonna need a deep PCR test."
The comedian continued, "I don't want any of you to worry. It's gonna be a typical, quick COVID test. You'll come backstage, take your mask off, if you have one, and your clothes... No, it's simple, I'm going to swab the back of your mouth with my tongue. And we're just gonna to do some other freaky stuff, which I will record for Academy protocol. Really, this isn't up to me."
As for the last name on the list, she turned to Denzel and Pauletta Washington to inquire about their 37-year-old son, John David Washington. When they said he wasn't at the show, Regina said, "I'll make a house call. It's fine. There's no need to worry."
Playing the flirt, Regina then told her patients (Bradley, Timothée, Tyler and Simu), "I'll be waiting for you" backstage. And somehow we're jealous?
While Regina is undoubtedly among the night's winners after that incredible sketch