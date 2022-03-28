We All Want to Be Regina Hall Giving Bradley Cooper, Timothée Chalamet and More COVID Tests

Watch : Why Regina Hall Won't Be Roasting Anyone at Oscars 2022

Apparently, online dating has gotten so bleak that Regina Hall used the Oscars stage to shoot her shot with some of Hollywood's leading men.

While hosting the 2022 Oscars on March 27, Regina delivered a hilarious bit by recruiting our crushes—her, they're her crushes—to join her on stage so she could "swab" their mouths with her own tongue. (Yes, that was her actual proposition.)

The Girls Trip star, 51, first dropped the hint that she was "single" at the start of the show. She later announced that some of the attendees' COVID-19 tests had gotten lost, and she needed a few select guests to come up for another test. They just so happened to be some of the most eligible bachelors.

"Unfortunately, some of the test results have gotten lost," Regina shared. "We just have to do some quick emergency testing backstage. Don't worry. It's only a few people. It's totally random."

She pulled out a list and read off Bradley Cooper, Timothée Chalamet, Tyler Perry and Simu Liu, to laughs from the Academy audience.