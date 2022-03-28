Rachel Zegler’s Oscars 2022 Look Will Have You Singing From the Rooftops

Watch : West Side Story's Rachel Zegler NOT Invited to 2022 Oscars

One hand, one heart and one show-stopping outfit.

Rachel Zegler has arrived (and in style might we add) to the Oscars 2022 in a black dress that flowed off her shoulders, accessorized with a thick gold chain choker.

Her red carpet entrance is one of the most anticipated arrivals of the evening after the West Side Story actress revealed on March 20 wasn't initially invited to this year's Academy Awards despite the Steven Spielberg-directed film earning seven nominations.

"Idk y'all. I have tried it all but it doesn't seem to be happening :')," she wrote on Instagram. "I will root for West Side Story from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago. I hope some last minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person but hey that's how it goes sometimes, I guess. Thanks for all the shock and outrage—I'm disappointed, too. But that's okay. So proud of our movie."