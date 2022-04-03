Maren Morris and Husband Ryan Hurd Have the Best Reaction to Losing Award at Grammys 2022

Watch : Maren Morris Opens Up About New Album at Grammys 2022

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are having a date night at the 2022 Grammys!

The country music stars, who share 2-year-old son Hayes, enjoyed parents' night out at the April 3 ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. For music's biggest night, the husband-and-wife duo coordinated in a neutral palette—with the "My Church" singer sashaying down the red carpet in tanned snake skin-print dress with a black bralette and Hurd rocking a beige suit with a dark brown button-up shirt.

Although the couple's duet, "Chasing After You," lost to Brothers Osbourne's "Younger Me" in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category moments before they hit the red carpet, Morris told Live From E! host Laverne Cox that she was still going to have a good time at the awards ceremony.

"We just lost our award, so I feel like everything after that is easy," she quipped. "We're just gonna enjoy the show."